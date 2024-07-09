Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,237,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $266.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

