Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 483.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

