Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 110 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average of $214.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.