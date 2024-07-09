Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,122 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,629 shares of company stock worth $166,107,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

