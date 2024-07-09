Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 253 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

