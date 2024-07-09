Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 259 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

