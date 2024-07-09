Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average of $187.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

