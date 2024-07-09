Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,671,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $73,142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $275.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.