Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CPB opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.
Campbell Soup Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.