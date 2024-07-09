Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

