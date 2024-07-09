Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

