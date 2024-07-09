Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

RVTY stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

