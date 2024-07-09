Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $164,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $22,903,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,424,000 after buying an additional 1,137,845 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,321,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.