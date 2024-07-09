Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $204.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average is $223.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.64.

