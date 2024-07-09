Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,490,000 after buying an additional 183,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

