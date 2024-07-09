Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $301,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

