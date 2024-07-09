Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $130.91 and a twelve month high of $191.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day moving average is $177.12. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

