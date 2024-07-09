Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $411,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

