Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $463,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $5,508,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 301,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

