Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

