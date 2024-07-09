Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

