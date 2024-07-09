Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 342,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,828,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

BXP opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

