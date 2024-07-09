Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bunge Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.