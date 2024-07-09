Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.