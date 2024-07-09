Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 164 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Loews by 68.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 312,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 8.9% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Loews by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.