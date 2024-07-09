Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 696 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE WRK opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

