Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 83 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $184.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

