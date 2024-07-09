Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,555 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 142.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Celsius Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

