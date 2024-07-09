Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $77,735,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Shares of BURL opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

