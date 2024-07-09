Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE EG opened at $373.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.91 and its 200 day moving average is $375.18.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

