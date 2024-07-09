Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 337,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after buying an additional 84,318 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

