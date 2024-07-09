Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

