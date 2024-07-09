Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,144,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 135,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

