Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 212 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,227 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

