Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 218 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

