Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,196 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after buying an additional 47,312 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

SSNC opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

