TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $385.53 on Monday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.82 and a 200-day moving average of $397.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

