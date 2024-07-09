Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,373 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,075.72.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of C$204.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

