TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

