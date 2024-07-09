Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 138,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 286,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Traeger by 398.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

