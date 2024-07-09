Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.13. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 9,888,957 shares.

Trinity Place Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 5,086.83% and a negative net margin of 116.44%.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.