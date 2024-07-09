Truist Financial Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $407.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $393.00 to $407.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.50. 35,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.19 and its 200-day moving average is $346.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

