Truist Financial Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $87.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 131,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,950. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 267,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.