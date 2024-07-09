Truist Financial Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $21.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

