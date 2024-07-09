Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 75,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $785,980. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

