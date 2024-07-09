U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,166,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 100,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.3 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.87. 12,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,408. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

