Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $151.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $189.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.