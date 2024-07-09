Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
