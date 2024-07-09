Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

UBSFY stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.