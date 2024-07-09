UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in UDR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UDR by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after buying an additional 1,339,276 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 568,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

