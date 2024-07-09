Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Lowered by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $55,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

